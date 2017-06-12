Historic Islands Bill introduced

An historic bill has been introduced to Parliament to meet the unique needs of Scotland’s islands now and in the future.

The Islands (Scotland) Bill published today (12 June) will help create the right environment for sustainable growth and empowered communities.

Measures in the bill will include:

A requirement to ‘island proof’ future legislation and policies

The creation of a National Islands Plan

Statutory protection for the Na h-Eileanan an lar Scottish parliamentary constituency boundary

Greater flexibility around Councillor representation within island communities

Extended powers to island councils in relation to marine licencing

Islands Minister Humza Yousaf said: “This government is committed to promoting islands’ voices, to harnessing islands’ resources and enhancing their well-being. The measures in this bill underpin this ambition.

“In particular, the provision to ‘island-proof’ decision-making across the public sector will ensure the interests of islanders are reflected in future legislation and policy from the very outset.

“The National Islands Plan will set out the strategic direction for supporting island communities, continuing the momentum generated by the ‘Our Islands Our Future’ campaign and the work of the Islands Strategic Group.

“This is the first ever bill for Scotland’s islands, marking an historic milestone for our island communities. I am proud and privileged as Islands Minister to be guiding the Bill through Scotland’s Parliament.”