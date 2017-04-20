Hospital requires further improvements reports Inspectorate

An unannounced follow-up visit at Uist and Barra Hospital has taken place by the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate (HEI).

The HEI had previously inspected the hospital in October 2016. That inspection resulted in five requirements and one recommendation.

As a result of this, NHS Western Isles produced a detailed improvement action plan.

The purpose of the follow up inspection, which took place in early February, was to assess progress with the requirements and recommendation and assess the hospital against the Healthcare Improvement Scotland Healthcare Associated Infection (HAI) Standards.

The report also took account of the information supplied by NHS Western Isles within the improvement action plan.

HEI inspected the following areas: main ward, outpatients department.

The team inspected three of the five requirements made at the previous inspection in October. The other two requirements were not due to be completed at the time of this follow-up inspection.

It was found that NHS Western Isles has partially met the three requirements.

This inspection resulted in two new requirements and one new recommendation.

All five requirements remain outstanding from the October 2016 inspection and will be carried forward.

All requirements are linked to compliance with the Healthcare Improvement Scotland HAI standards (2015).

NHS Western Isles must address the requirements and make the necessary improvements within the stated timescales.

Speaking of the report, Sara Twaddle, Interim Director of Quality Assurance for Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “This inspection was a follow-up on the requirements made in our previous report from October 2016.

“During our inspection of Uist and Barra Hospital we noted progress has been made to address these issues.

“However, this inspection has resulted in two new requirements. NHS Western Isles must ensure that all infection prevention and control policies and standard operating procedures are reviewed and continue to be reviewed at least every two years.

“The board has drawn up an action plan and we will continue to monitor the cleanliness of Uist and Barra Hospital at future inspections.”