How to have your say

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is reminding voters of some simple steps to take to make sure they can have their say in the elections.

Make sure you are registered to vote. Registration forms must be completed and returned by April 17.

Voting by post is an easy and your postal vote can be sent to your home address or any other address you give. Applications for postal votes must be returned to the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on 18 April 2017.

If you are unable to attend a polling station you can appoint a proxy who will be someone you trust to vote on your behalf.

The deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 25 April. To register for a proxy/postal vote call: 01851 706262.