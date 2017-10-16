Hurricane Ophelia - Loganair offers free flight changes

As the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia approach the U.K., Scotland’s Airline Loganair has acted to offer free flight changes to customers booked on some of its West Coast routes.

With the Met Office warning of very strong winds tomorrow and issuing a Yellow Alert, Loganair will give passengers with confirmed reservations the option of changing their bookings to an available flight in the next week.

The routes involved are:

Glasgow – Barra – Glasgow

Glasgow – Benbecula – Glasgow

Glasgow – Campbeltown – Glasgow

Glasgow – Islay - Glasgow

Glasgow – Tiree – Glasgow

Stornoway – Benbecula – Stornoway

Inverness – Benbecula - Inverness

However, for passengers whose plans cannot be altered, the airline emphasised that, at the moment, it still intends operating a normal full schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “Weather forecasts indicate that high winds and rain will impact the West of Scotland from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday lunchtime.

“The possibility of weather disruption to our flights is increased, and we’re therefore offering customers booked to travel on certain routes on Monday and Tuesday the opportunity to voluntarily re-arrange their travel without charge.

“If you hold a confirmed reservation on any of these routes on Monday or Tuesday, you can change your reservation to any available Loganair flight within the next seven days. There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable.

“If you’re booked to travel out on Monday or Tuesday, your return flight can also be changed.”

Passengers who wish to change should contact Loganair’s Customer Contact Centre on 0344 800 2855.