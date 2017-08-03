In celebration of the unique archaeology of the Uists

As part of Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology 2017 there is a three-day celebration of Uist’s unique archaeology this week.

The conference starts today August 3rd to 5th and is based at St Peters Hall, Daliburgh.

It will provide a unique opportunity to attend talks given by some of the leading experts in their fields and visit some of the historic sites in person.

The conference will examine the rich archaeological heritage of Uist, and highlight its importance in a national and international context.

It will try to establish what knowledge has been gained from long-term and more recent projects that have taken place in Uist and elsewhere in the Outer Hebrides and how that knowledge can be shared as widely as possible.

How the archaeological sites in Uist fit into the wider context of Scottish archaeology and what can be done to help a more diverse range of people learn about the national and international importance of these sites.

This will be the first time that so many recognised experts in their fields have gathered together in Uist and it is a unique opportunity for islanders and academics to interact and learn from each other.

One of aspect of the conference, which is free, will be the Buchan Lecture sponsored by Society of Antiquaries of Scotland. The lecture will be presented by Ian Armit (University of Bradford) and will explore ‘First Farmers in the West: Eilean Domhnuill and the Hebridean Neolithic’.

Tickets for the conference are available online at - https://goo.gl/R9mcW2

Programme for conference

THURSDAY 3 AUGUST

Session 1: The Prehistoric Context; Session 2: The Norse & Medieval Context; Session 3: The Islands Dynamic Jacqui Mulville, Out of the Blue: Inhabiting Islands in Space and Time

Reception at 5pm for Bornais exhibition at Liniclate Museum

FRIDAY 4 AUGUST

Session 4: Udal in Focus

Mark Hall: Udal Prospects: Achievements and challenges in delivering the Udal Archaeology Project; Session 5: Collaboration, Enjoyment & Future Prospects; 20.00: Buchan Lecture by Ian Armit: First Farmers in the West: Eilean Domhnuill and the Hebridean Neolithic

SATURDAY 5 AUGUST

Comann Eachdraidh Uibhist a Tuath collaboration with St Andrews University and Field visits