Increasing representation of women at Comhairle

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has decided to increase the representation of women in the Comhairle’s decision making processes.

At the last Local Government election no women were elected onto the Comhairle.

The Policy and Resources Committee has agreed a report which allows for the appointment of women to Human Resources Panels and the appointment of female representatives to each of the Comhairle’s Member/Officer Working Groups.

The Comhairle has a number of such Groups which provide an opportunity for Members and Officers to consider particular areas of policy and strategy. The Comhairle has Member/Officer Working Groups in the areas of Communities and Housing; Education,

Sport and Children’s Services; Transportation and Infrastructure; Sustainable Development and External Strategy.

Comhairle Leader, Roddie Mackay, said: “I welcome these steps which will go some way to ensuring that there is increased female representation in the Comhairle’s HR and decision making processes.”

The Committee also decided to continue to look at how political representation of women and young people can be increased.