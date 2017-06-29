Island Games - Wednesday Round-Up

Girl power continues to fuel the good ship WIIGA as another medal was mined by one of female athletes.

Once again the gong was won by the irrepressible Kathryn Offer who tocuhed home in the pool first in a frenetic, dramatic, whirlwind 50m free style event.

Elsewhere our women footballers picked up a monstrously impressive 4-1 victory over Ynyhs Mhon but were left on their knees after being eliminated from the Games on the margins of goal difference.

The Western Isles women’s team followed up Monday’s massive 2-0 over Isle of Man with another impressive showing to take their week’s tally to six points. This took them level with Aaland who were playing Isle of Man elsewhere.

Isle of Man in turn thrashed Aaland 3-0 and the margins of goal difference shoved our girls down to third despite having won two of their matches and having beaten the team who went through.

Aaland going down 3-0 to Isle of Man was a huge shock and instead of competing for a 5th/6th placing medal our girls instead end up in the battle for 7th/8th. A day in which they earned aother deserved and historic win will also be remembered as a night of heartbreak.

Mary Macleod and Beth Macleod - the girls who honed their skills on the Airidhantium playground - scored all four goals - two a piece - as the Hebrideans put the Welsh islanders to the slaughter.

Drama reigned too in the women’s road race as Christina Mackenzie and Kirsty MacPhee, our torpedos in tweed, were involved in a sprint finish with up to 15 other riders. All the bikes crossed the finish together in a blur of wheels and lycra forcing a photo finish. The decsiion went against our two speedy superstars who had an official time of just ONE second behind the three who landed on the podium.

Stuart Ashley and Craig McCulloch were in action on the same course following the dramatic end to the women’s event but a strong field of top riders ensured this one wasn’t as bottle necked and dramatic.

On the track both our men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will run in Friday’s finals although this wasn’t without controversy. The women contested the first heats, running well in 4:15 to qualify.

When the boys took to the blocks it became apparent there was a no-show from the Cayman Islands which meant there was no need for heats and all the men’s relay teams will run in the final.

Eilidh Mackenzie completed what was just her second ever 5K on the track and tore a massive six seconds off her PB as she galloped home in second place. Her form over 5K was impressive and she will be one ot watch as she adjusts to longer distances.

Michael Macmillan ran a superbly tactical 1500m race to qualify for the final later this week, as he bided his time, keeping pace with the leaders and not busting a gut unneccesarily.

Peigi McKellar also ran 1500m in the women’s event and she ran well in a strong field.

Calum Fraser was a last minute replacement for Ruaraidh Muncaster who took unwell as he stepped in for his team mate in the 100m heats. Calum dug out a superb run at really short notice and his PB of 11.61 earned him a semi-final run. DJ Macmillan ran a strong 11.79 in the same race.

Eilidh Macleod will also run again following a 200m heat in which she set the track alight.

At Visby Golf Club it was David Black who is again fastening the Comhairle flag to his driver and waving it above his head. He started his second round with a birdie as he eyed a dramatic climb up the rankings.

Another good round followed but his final score card was soured slightly by a triple bogey which earned him a 78. Still a superb score and at the midway point Black sits in 14th spot - just nine strokes of the leader and seven off the podium.

Viva Team WIIGA.