Island representatives express their sorrow over Barra girl’s death

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan and Angus Brendan MacNeil, who served as the local MP in the last UK Parliament, have expressed their sorrow, following confirmation that 14 year-old Eilidh MacLeod from the Isle of Barra died in Monday night’s attack in Manchester.

At 11am today, the Scottish Parliament will observe one minute’s silence to remember all those who died in the attack, including Eilidh. Eilidh’s friend Laura MacIntyre, also from Barra, is being treated in a Manchester hospital.

Alasdair Allan said: “The island of Barra has had to face an unimaginable tragedy today, as news is confirmed that Eilidh MacLeod died as a result of the appalling crime in Manchester.

“I cannot begin to imagine the devastating consequences this will have for her family, and can only offer my condolences, which I know will be joined by expressions of sympathy from Manchester and from around the world. The news comes as Eilidh’s friend Laura Macintyre is in hospital in Manchester.

“Anyone who knows Barra, will have some idea of the kind of impact this is going to have on a small island community. I know people will be keeping both families in their thoughts and prayers.”

Angus Brendan MacNeil said: “We are all simply heartbroken and thankful for the kind thoughts of so many people across the islands and beyond.”