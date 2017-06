The funeral of Eilidh Macleod, one of the teenage girls from Barra caught up in the Manchester terror attack on May 22nd, took place this morning.

Eilidh, 14, was among 22 people who died in the explosion.

Flowers are laid by an officer from Police Scotland on behalf of the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police and the Mayor of Greater Manchester outside the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre, also from Barra, was seriously injured in the bombing and remains in hospital.

The funeral was held at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay, with about 1,000 people expected to attend.

Roddy MacLeod father of Eilidh MacLeod leads the funeral procession on its way to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay.

The funeral procession as it passes Kisimul Castle on its way to the church.