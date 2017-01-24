Isles MP raises awareness of new charity funding pot

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil says 2017 could be the year for local charities to help get a special project off the ground by applying for a share of a £6 million funding pot, raised by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding will be allocated through three Trusts, which support different categories of projects.

There will be two opportunities for groups to apply in 2017 (January and August) and £3 million will be available for each funding round.

The application process is simple. The first round - which opens from 23 January until 10 February 2017 - starts with organisations being encouraged to submit an ‘expression of interest’ form. Charities will then be shortlisted to complete a full application for funding.

In August, interested groups and organisations can apply or re-apply when a second pot of £3million will become available. The maximum a project can receive is £20,000.

Mr MacNeil urged Na h-Eileanan an Iar charities to tap into this exciting funding stream.

He said: “2017 could be the year to get a special project off the ground to benefit the local community.

“This funding will be allocated to lots of different types of initiatives and it’s a good opportunity for local charities to get additional support. Don’t miss out, apply now.”

People’s Postcode Trust seeks applications for projects that focus on the prevention of poverty, promotion of human rights, equal rights and conflict resolution for some of society’s most vulnerable groups.

Postcode Local Trust supports wildlife, sustainability and volunteering initiatives. Postcode Community Trust focuses on grass-roots sports, arts, recreation and healthy living programmes.

Clara Govier, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “£6million injected into grass-roots projects across Great Britain will have a tremendous impact in local communities. We encourage charities to put themselves forward for this funding and to have a look at the different Trusts to see where their project fits in.”

For more information on how to apply for funding visit: trust website and local trust website and community trust website