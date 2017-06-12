Isles’ volunteers are making a difference

A tea party was held recently in Lewis to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and thank Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s volunteers for all their time and hard work.

Sonja MacLeod, Rehabilitation Support Coordinator, Western Isles, who organised the tea party said: “It was a great celebration and such a lovely opportunity to thank all our volunteers for the support that they offer to people in the local community.

“Their invaluable time helps support people in the Western Isles who need to get their lives back on track after suffering chest, heart or stroke illness. They really are the “golden thread” running through the organisation helping to bring communities together.”

The group were joined by Cllr Norrie Tomsh MacDonald who came along to offer his words of thanks.

Cllr MacDonald said: “Volunteering is a win win situation! It’s hugely rewarding for everyone, not only can your time make a real difference to people living in your local community it can also be good for your own health. I would recommend it to anyone!”

One such volunteer whose efforts have made a huge difference and positively impacted the lives of people in Stornoway is Danny.

Danny has been volunteering with CHSS in both Lewis and Harris for several years. After suffering a stroke 13 years ago and receiving little support he felt passionate about helping others get their lives back on track.

Peter and Danny’s befriending relationship began in August 2016 when they would meet for coffee and go to the local library together. Danny also supported Peter through bigger changes in his life for example when he moved out of his caravan and into a flat nearer to the local amenities in Stornoway. He took the time to listen to Peter and find out what really mattered to him, making sure that his beloved companion, Puddy Cat, also made the move.

Peter said: “Danny has been very helpful all the way. I think his own stroke experience gave him a deeper understanding of how I was feeling and he has really helped my recovery. I don’t know what I would have done without him.”

Danny shared his thoughts on volunteering: “I have found my volunteer role with CHSS hugely rewarding. Giving someone like Peter just a little bit of support, encouragement and time can make such a difference to their life.”

If you are interested in supporting someone who is living with Stroke or Cardiac Conditions in your community please contact Sonja on email: sonja.macleod@chss.org.uk or call: 07860271590.