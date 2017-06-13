Jobs and careers Open Day in Stornoway

Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Stornoway centre is holding an open day on Wednesday, June 21st.

The event, at SDS’s centre at 30 Francis Street, is aimed at helping young people who are thinking about applying for jobs or making their career choices.

SDS’s careers adviser Christine Munro said: “We know that there are a number of local apprenticeships and other opportunities coming up as young people are leaving school and we felt the time was right to highlight the support that is available.

“Young people will be able to talk to SDS careers advisers, get help with their CVs and job applications as well as finding out about training opportunities and career options.”

Full details about the event – which is from 11am to 5.15pm - are available on SDS’s Western Isles Facebook page or by calling 01851 708 900.

Careers information, advice and guidance is also available on SDS’s web service My World of Work myworldofwork.co.uk and about Modern, Graduate and Foundation Apprenticeships at apprenticeships.scot.

SDS is Scotland’s careers service, with careers advisers working from its careers centres, community premises and in every state secondary school across Scotland.

Customers can get information and advice covering areas including jobs, the local labour market, training courses and apprenticeships.

Find out more about SDS services in the Outer Hebrides at: website.