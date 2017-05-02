Labour announces candidate for General Election

The Western Isles Labour Party has announced that local woman, Ealasaid MacDonald, will be their candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Ealasaid was brought up in Eriskay, before moving to South Uist, aged 6.

A former pupil of Daliburgh and Lionacleit schools, she left the islands to attend University in Aberdeen where she achieved an MA (Hons) in Politics and International Relations, followed by an MSc in European Policy & Law. Following University, Ealasaid settled in Paisley for 10 years where she worked in as a Research and Policy Officer for Renfrewshire Council.

She returned to her husband’s family croft in Benside 3 years ago, to enable her two young children to be brought up in a Gaelic speaking island community.

Ealasaid is a passionate advocate of our islands, with a clear understanding of the uniqueness of them all, yet the importance of working together to ensure their future.

Ealasaid said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to show our islands that there is a positive alternative available in this election.

“We need a hard working representative who will put our islands first, especially as we face such uncertain times ahead.

“In this climate, there are many competing for resources and currently we are being ignored.

“I promise to stand up and fight, always making the positive case that our islands deserve better.”