Labour leader to visit the Islands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will visit Lewis on 23 August.

Mr Corbyn will visit local businesses seeing some of the industries which drive our economy before meeting with local business people and community organisation leaders to hear of the issues facing our island communities.

The public will get the opportunity to hear Mr Corbyn at a meeting in the evening at 7.30pm in Lewis Sports Centre.

This will be open to all but pre-registration is advised by emailing: ealasaid4islands@gmail.com

Ealasaid MacDonald said: “I am delighted that Jeremy Corbyn is to visit our islands.

“This demonstrates that Labour is listening and seeking to change lives across the whole country.

“I look forward to discussing with him the issues our fragile communities are experiencing as a result of this brutal Tory austerity programme; as well as showcasing the many wonderful aspects of life in the Western Isles.”