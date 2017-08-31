Laura MacIntyre returns home 100 days after Manchester attack

Laura MacIntyre returned home to Barra this week around 100-days since the Manchester terror attacks.

The Barra teenager was badly injured after the atrocity at the Ariana Grande concert in May when a nail bomb was detonated claiming 22 innocent lives and injury hundreds more.

Among those to have lost their lives was Eilidh Macleod, 14, also from Barra who attended the show with 15-year-old Laura.

Laura returned home on Tuesday after lengthy treatment in hospital.

Her parents issued the following statement.

They said: “We are delighted that Laura has been able to return home to Barra. She continues to amaze us every day with her strength and bravery and we’ve looked forward to this day for a long time.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped Laura and our family get here, from the first responders to the doctors and nurses in Manchester and Glasgow, and Ronald McDonald charity who supported us while we were away.

“We now want to return to as much of a normal life as possible and would appreciate time and privacy to focus on Laura’s long-term recovery.”

A television show aired on ITV on Tuesday; ‘Manchester: 100 Days After the Attack’ tells the stories of some of the survivors of the horrific terrorist attack .

Journalists for the prgramme also spoke to the families of some of the 22 people who were killed in the bomb attack.

Eilidh Macleod was the first of the victims to be laid to rest on the island on June 5. Speaking on the programme, Father John paul MacKinnon said the island came to a ‘standstill’ on the day, as everyone joined together to celebrate her 14 years of life. A friend of Eilidh’s, Millie Denehy, also featured.