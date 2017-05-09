Laying out the Stornoway Masterplan

A Stornoway Masterplan is being developed which aims to develop a clear vision for the physical development of Stornoway, and sets out proposals to address the key strategic challenges and opportunities facing the town.

This has been identifying small, medium and large level strategies to improve the local environment and infrastructure for residents and visitors, making Stornoway a better place to Visit, Live, Work, Study and Invest.

An open day is being held in Stornoway Town Hall on 16th May from 9.30am to 7pm to give people the chance to view and comment on the proposals emerging to date.

Threesixty Architecture, who have been commissioned by the Comhairle and HIE to undertake this work, will be on hand to hear views and answer questions.