Leader and Convener posts announced

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has announced that Councillor Roddie Mackay has been elected to serve as Leader.

There were two nominations for the post of Leader – Councillor Roddie Mackay and Councillor Donald Manford.

A vote produced the following result: Roddie Mackay 18 and Donald Manford 13.

Councillor Norman A Macdonald has been re-elected to serve as Convener.

There were two nominations for the post – Councillor Norman A MacDonald and Councillor Alasdair MacLeod.

A vote of the elected Members produced the following results: Norman A MacDonald 20 and Alasdair MacLeod 11.