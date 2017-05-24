Lessons to be learned from minister’s conduct

The General Assembly of the Free Church of Scotland has this week been considering the events and subsequent investigation carried out by the Western Isles Presbytery into the conduct of the late Dr Iain D Campbell.

Free Church Moderator Rev. Derek Lamont said: “Sadly, we must concur with the Presbytery’s conclusion that that Dr Campbell’s actions and conduct were seriously inconsistent with what is expected of a Christian minister – and were contrary to and censurable by the Word of God.

“We would echo the Presbytery’s sentiments in hoping everyone within the Free Church of Scotland and in the wider Christian faith joins us in praying for all of those affected by this situation, in particular Dr Campbell’s family.”

He added: “Assembly will now consider what lessons we can learn from this situation and discuss how we can bring healing and restoration to our members and our communities.”

The Assembly will consider how to provide greater care and support for ministers and their families in confidence and how to encourage a pastoral culture of mutual accountability and support for ministers.

There will also be a closed session this week for all ministers, probationers and candidates for the ministry with an expert panel to discuss responding to spiritual dangers and temptations and how to learn from recent events, with a review of practice and procedures.