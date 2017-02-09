Lewis lads shine in Highland junior comp

Highland u13

Two Lewis lads, Cameron Mackenzie and Harry Bray, made the trip to Fortrose last weekend to play in the Highland Under 13 Open Badminton Championships.

Both acquitted themselves well in a very large field and with the event ran as a national ranking competition, one third of the draw were from outside the Highlands and Islands.

In the boys singles, Harry Bray (Aird Tong) was first on court and made it beyond the group stages before a fellow Highland Badminton Development Group player nudged him out of the knock out stages. Cameron (Aird Point) had an extremely tough group draw; including the eventual winner.

However, Cameron fought his way through in the consolation knock out.

He faced a Wick player in the consolation Final. Cameron’s shot making, determination and superior fitness sealed a victory.

A clenched fist evidence of Cameron’s delight.

In the doubles, the boys joined forces and did well to advance out of the group stages.

They bowed out of the doubles at the quarter final stage.

The twist in the story was that their quarter final opponents included Glasgow Gael, Scott Mackenzie, grandson of ‘Harris’ Mackenzie of Matheson Road, Stornoway. Scott, a nationally ranked player, had earlier secured a thoroughly deserved third place in the singles.

Along with his partner, Scott also took third place in the boys doubles.

Paul Finnegan, Cameron and Harry’s coach, said: “The boys did well in a really strong field. I am really pleased that young local players are now competing beyond our shores.

“We also have a couple included in the Highland Badminton Group Development Squad set up too.

“And with ongoing coaching there is an opportunity to ensure that our young players go from strength to strength.”