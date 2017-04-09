Lews Castle on list for top restoration

Lews Castle, Stornoway has made it through to the final for the Great British Buildings Restoration of the Year.

The competition is organised by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and featured on Channel 4.

With stiff competition Lews Castle was named joint winner of the Victorian category with Mount Stewart in Northern Ireland.

Historic Building Surveyor Marianne Suhr was featured in this week’s episode visiting the restored Castle.

The judges were blown away by the impressive restoration of the gothic revival style castle saying: “It was such a difficult building that had been out of use for forty years so finding a new use was going to be a major achievement.

“It would have been so easy to have taken a lesser route but in this instance they grabbed it by the horns and they have given a real full- blooded restoration.”

The Castle had fallen into disrepair and sat empty for decades until its re-birth as an innovative heritage and hospitality destination.

The £19.5 million regeneration project was led by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar with financial support coming from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise the Scottish Government, European Regional Development Fund and Bord na Gaidhlig.

As well as being home to the recently opened Museum nan Eilean, where six of the world famous 12th century ivory Lewis Chessmen from the British Museum collection are now on permanent display, the Castle has four restored ground floor rooms – the Ballroom, Dining Room, Library and Morning Room – which are now open to the public and can be hired for fully catered weddings, conferences and events.

The Castle’s upper floor boasts luxury holiday accommodation including suites and one, two and three bedroom self-catering apartments.

Travel and leisure company Natural Retreats has played a significant role in enhancing the splendour of Lews Castle through a partnership with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The company has created a stunning wedding and conference venue with luxury accommodation.

Matt Spence, founder of Natural Retreats said: “It is fantastic to see the loving restoration of Lews Castle acknowledged in this way.

“We hope that viewers of Great British Buildings Restoration of the Year will be inspired to come and see it for themselves.”