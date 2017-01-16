Linda Norgrove spy allegations blasted

The parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died after she was kidnapped by the Taleban in Afghanistan, have denied she was a spy.

The allegation that the 36-year-old was working for MI6 was made by an American website – The Intercept – in an article about SEAL Team 6, who killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Ms Norgrove, from Uig on the Isle of Lewis, was killed in 2010 during a US military rescue following her kidnap by the Taleban in Kunar province.

Since then a charity set up in her name ‘The Linda Norgrove Foundation’ has helped to fund education, health and childcare projects for women and children in Afghanistan.

Linda’s parents John and Lorna, described the allegation as “ludicrous and hurtful”.

In a statement they said: “The people who have fabricated this story didn’t know Linda.

“We were very close to her and kept in touch every week by Skype. Linda was passionately against war, disliked the military with a vengeance and mostly sided with Afghans rather than Western governments.

“The suggestion that she was working for MI6 is ludicrous and hurtful.”