Local bus passengers urged to have their say in new survey

Western Isles Citizens Advice Service is urging local people to complete a new survey about local bus services.

The ‘Your Bus, Your Say ‘survey aims to collect the views of bus-users on issues like cost, frequency and quality of service.

The survey runs till 22 October and is available online, but paper copies are also available at the local Citizens Advice Bureaux in Stornoway, Tarbert, Balivanich and Castlebay.

A spokesman for WICAS says: “If you’ve ever wanted to complain about the local bus service, or if you’ve ever wanted to pay it a compliment, now is your chance.

“We are asking everyone in the Western Isles to complete our survey about bus services.

“Thousands of bus journeys are taken locally every year. Some are just a few hundred yards, others last for miles. Many people get the bus to work every day, while others use it to make journeys to hospital, school or college, to shop or just to visit friends.

“We are interested in the views of all bus users, regardless of how often you use the bus.

“The survey is anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete, but the information you give us will be vital in helping us campaign for improvements to the service.

“Our local survey here is part of a national survey of all Scots, so your views will help us build picture of bus services both here in the Western Isles and across the whole country.

“Remember it’s only by speaking up that consumers can effect change.”

You can find the survey: here or you can pick up a paper copy at one of our offices in the Western Isles.

You only have until 22 October 2017 to take part, so don’t miss your opportunity to have your say.