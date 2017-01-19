Local plan - looking for public feedback

The Outer Hebrides Proposed Local Development Plan (LDP) has now been published and the wider community is invited to comment on it.

The Proposed Plan and associated documents forms the Comhairle’s approach to the development of land in the Outer Hebrides over the next twenty years.

The Plan documents are available at: www.cne-siar.gov.uk/planningservice/devplanconsultations.asp.

You can respond electronically to the consultation to localdevplan@cne-siar.gov.uk. The Proposed Plan is also available in libraries, at council area offices and other community locations.

All sections of the community are welcome to view and comment on the Proposed Plan, with the aim of producing a document which belongs to everyone.

The Proposed Plan sets out the Comhairle’s approach to the development of land in the Outer Hebrides and represents the Comhairle’s view as to what the final content of the adopted Plan should be. The LDP’s main purpose is to set out the Policies the Comhairle will use for assessing planning applications.

The consultation will run until March 10.