Lochmaddy Linkspan Closure

The Lochmaddy linkspan will be temporarily closed from Monday 13th to Sunday 19th November 2017 inclusive to allow for necessary works to be carried out.

Cllr Uisdean Robertson, Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said: “I recently met with members of the local community to ascertain their views on the linkspan closure.

“There was a general acceptance that the closure is necessary and that the dates proposed are reasonable in terms of the demands at that time of year and would avoid the disruption of any major events.

“We will ensure that we maintain early and constant communication with the public and particularly with hauliers who may be affected, to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.”

A spokesperson for CalMac said: “CalMac is fully aware of the importance of the ferry services in and out of Lochmaddy and will work with the council and other partners to minimise any disruption to customers while the work is carried out.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and CalMac apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused during the period of the necessary works.