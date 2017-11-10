Loganair increase baggage allowance

Scotland’s Airline Loganair has announced a further enhancement to its baggage policy, switching the checked baggage allowance from a single bag up to 20kgs to two bags weighing up to 20kgs combined without any extra charge. The new policy takes effect from 1 December.

Loganair includes a checked baggage allowance in all of its fares throughout the Highlands and Islands, unlike other airlines.

Since re-launching operations under its own name from 1 September, Scotland’s Airline has introduced a number of customer service enhancements including earlier access to on-line check-in, the ability for customers departing Highlands & Islands airports to use boarding cards on their mobile devices and the removal of the need to show photo ID at boarding gates.

Commenting on the more flexible baggage policy, Chief Operations Officer Maurice Boyle said: “Although our baggage policy is already the most generous of any airline operating in the Highlands and Islands, we recognise that carrying a single bag weighing up to 20kgs may be challenging for some of our customers such as our more mature travellers or those with families.

“We’re pleased to be offering more flexibility by enabling all customers to bring a second bag without charge provided that they remain within their free 20kg allowance, so that you can fly with two bags of 10kgs each or any such combination, which will be easier to carry to the airport and reclaim on arrival at their destination.”

The change is effective on all Loganair routes except for inter-isles services in Orkney and those operated by the Twin Otter aircraft where the baggage allowance remains at 15kgs per person due to the weight limitations on smaller aircraft.