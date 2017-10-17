Loganair’s new loyalty scheme

Passengers travelling with airline Loganair can now now reap the awards of a newly unveiled loyalty scheme, entitled Clan Loganair.

The promotional scheme rewards frequent customers of the carrier who accumulate points for each journey which can then be exchanged for reward flights.

Loganair has designed a competitive loyalty structure which means passengers will be eligible to claim a reward flight (excluding taxes and fees) after 8 return trips across the airline’s network of over 40 destinations.

It will also be offering more points per pound than many of its competitors, making it quicker to earn enough credit to claim a reward flight.

The airline exited the Avios loyalty scheme following the finalisation of its franchise arrangement with Flybe on August 31, with passengers now invited to join Clan Loganair by enrolling at Loganair.co.uk

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director said: “We realise how important an effective loyalty scheme is to our regular passengers so we’ve been working hard to create one that is straight forward in both earning points and redeeming them.

“It’s deliberately designed to give customers more points to the pound than Avios, which we never felt was an attractive product during our time with Flybe.

“Frequent flyers will now be able to claim a free trip after only 8 return flights and even less when booking our Fly Flex + fare. We’re confident it will appeal to residents of the Highlands and Islands who continue to be regular users of our network.

“It should also be a major bonus for our business customers, travelling to destinations south of the border such as Manchester, Norwich, Stansted or Durham Tees Valley– collecting points quickly in return for free travel.

“We hope our customers will appreciate the simplicity and fairness of the scheme and we’re now looking forward to welcoming them into Clan Loganair.”

To enrol or find out more information about Clan Loganair visit: https://www.loganair.co.uk/clan-loganair-the-details/