Loganair unveils Barra boost

Scotland’s Airline Loganair is operating another eight services between Barra and Glasgow this summer, in addition to the 17 extra rotations it announced in January.

The schedule will be enhanced during May and June, following a surge of bookings for the unique route.

The regional carrier has seen a 38% growth in reservations to Barra during the peak June – August holiday season compared to the same period in 2016. It is also reporting a 13% increase of booking to Stornoway and Benbecula, while there is a 26% rise in tickets purchased from the Western Isles to Glasgow.

The famous service – flown by Loganair operating Transport Scotland’s Twin Otter DHC6-400 aircraft – lands at Barra’s beach airport, where flight times are subject to the tides.

It’s a hugely popular journey for holidaymakers, aviation enthusiasts and locals alike, and the extra flights will help to meet high demand during the holiday season.

With the cost of international travel increasing due to currency changes after the Brexit vote and safety concerns in previously popular sun-spots, Loganair believes Western Isles tourism is heading for a strong year.

A direct link between Manchester and Stornoway on a one-stop same-plane service has also been popular, as travellers opt for a journey time which can be as short as three hours.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director said: “Summer is a busy period for any transport provider but this year is exceeding our earlier expectations and our partnership with Transport Scotland means we are able to proactively increase capacity in line with customer demand.

“People are opting to stay closer to home and our bookings reflect that. Barra and the Western Isles have a tremendous amount to offer, and it’s pleasing to see so many travellers planning their holidays around a trip to the islands.”

“We’ve made more seats available at our lowest fares than ever before. It’s clear that our increased schedule is also proving popular in an environment where customers are looking for – and clearly finding - holiday options closer to home. Early signs from bookings via our new reservations system at Loganair.co.uk for travel from 1 September suggest this will continue well into the autumn.”