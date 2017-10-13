Loganair unveils express bag-drop at Stornoway airport

Loganair passengers travelling through Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh Airports can now access a dedicated bag-drop facility if they have already checked-in online.

The dedicated lanes will enable customers to put bags onto the aircraft using their online boarding card, speeding up processing time at the three airports at peak periods.

On-line check-in now opens four days before every flight, offering customers the opportunity to generate a boarding pass earlier, which can be accessed up to 60 minutes before departure.

Loganair’s Chief Operations Officer, Maurice Boyle, said: “More and more of our customers are choosing to check-in online so these dedicated bag-drop facilities are a convenient addition to their airport experience.

“Online check-in portals can now be logged onto earlier and passengers can either print out their boarding cards or store them on their smartphone, so the bag-drop facility complements these check-in process enhancements.

“We continually listen to feedback with the goal of further improving the service we provide, across the network.”

Passengers carrying bags at Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh are required to produce identity at the bag drop desk when checking in the bags.

Loganair is investigating potential to roll out similar desks at mainland airports.