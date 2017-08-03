Loganair unveils tartan tail

Loganair has revealed its brand-new look with tartan tails for its aircraft and original tartan uniforms for its cabin crew and ground staff.

The airline has adopted the bold image as it starts flying under its own name once again on 1 September after 23 years of operating under franchise agreements with other carriers.

The first passenger aircraft to fly in the novel Loganair black, red and white colours – a Saab 340B named Spirit of Caithness – is now operating flights around the airline’s extensive network in Scotland.

A further 15 aircraft will receive a make-over in the coming weeks.