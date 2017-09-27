Looking for your views on Gaelic services at Parliament

Gaelic speakers, Gaelic learners and non-Gaelic speakers are all being encouraged to give theirs views to the Scottish Parliament on the future shape of its Gaelic services.

Whether you take the short, three minute online survey about using Holyrood’s Gaelic facilities, or whether you want to submit a formal submission on the Parliament’s next Gaelic Language Plan, the Presiding Officer, Ken Macintosh, is urging people to have their say.

Announcing the launch of the online surveys, Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP said: “Gaelic matters. Whether or not you are Highland-born like me, it is part of who we are and part of Scotland’s rich cultural identity.

“The Scottish Parliament recognises Gaelic’s special status and that’s reflected in our laws, and in the Gaelic services we offer people when visiting Holyrood and engaging with the Parliament.

“That’s why we are launching two surveys about our Gaelic services - a quick and easy one to tell us briefly what you think, and a more detailed one about our Gaelic Language plan that covers our approach for the next five years.

“Do Phàrlamaid, do chànain, thoir dhuinn do bheachdan. It’s your Parliament, your Gaelic, tell us your views.”

