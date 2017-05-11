Looking for your views on nature and environment

People across the Western Isles invited to an SNH reception in Stornoway

People across the Western Isles are invited to an informal reception, held by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), to find out about SNH’s work in the area, ask questions and give feedback to the nature and environment organisation.

SNH is also asking people who are unable to attend in person to join in on social media by sending in their questions or comments beforehand on Twitter or Facebook.

The event is being held at the Woodlands Centre, Stornoway, from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, 15 May.

SNH is the Scottish Government’s advisor on managing, enjoying, understanding and sustainably using Scotland’s nature and landscape.

Sue Walker, SNH’s acting chair, will host the event along with fellow board member, Angus Campbell, and area manager, David Maclennan.

Sue said: “The Western Isles have a unique natural heritage, shaped by the Atlantic influence and generations of farming and crofting.

“From the moorland and hills of Lewis and Harris, to the globally unique machairs of the Uists and Barra, and our raucous seabird cliffs, the islands have something for anyone who wants to get close to nature.

“This informal reception is a really useful way for us to keep in touch with what the public feels is important in our work.

“We are also in the process of preparing our new Corporate Plan and are looking to hear people’s views on what our priorities should be for the next five years.

“We hope many people will be able to come along, and we look forward to meeting them and hearing what they have to say.”

The event is free and tea and coffee will be provided.

For those who can’t attend, questions and comments can be sent to @SNH_Tweets, or by using #SNHengage on Twitter, or by posting on the SNH Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ScottishNaturalHeritage/