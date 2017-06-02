Magnificent Seven for The Leanne Fund

Five fearless friends are taking on their biggest challenge yet in aid of The Leanne Fund.

The team from the Isle of Lewis are currently in training to climb seven Munros in under 24 hours – The Magnificent 7 on July 7th.

Having already walked 500 miles (5 ladies - 100 miles non-stop) for The Fund in 2013, the determined group are now ready for another epic journey to mark the seventh birthday of the growing charity.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Jimina MacLeod, Chrisell MacLeod, Mina Nicolson and Donna Barden have been scaling new heights in their preparations for this summer’s adventure and are delighted to have received extremely generous sponsorship.

Horshader Community Development sponsorship will cover the costs associated with the challenge such as accommodation, hiking clothing and safety equipment and CalMac are also sponsoring the return ferry journey.

Team member Chrisetta Mitchell said: “We are so grateful to Horshader Community Development for their extremely generous contribution which means the challenge can go ahead. All funds we raise through sponsorship will go directly to the Fund to support young people with Cystic Fibrosis.

“CalMac’s contribution is also a huge help and we are delighted that they have chosen to support us.”

A spokesperson for Horshader Community Development said: “We are very proud to be supporting the ladies complete their Magnificent Seven challenge for 2017.

We understand how the Leanne Fund helps families here, the Highlands, Islands and Grampian areas.

“Having a Cystic Fibrosis charity local to our area, free of charge, with experienced staff means so many families affected by this devastating condition can get advice and positive experiences allowing sufferers to lead a fuller life. We would encourage all to get involved. We wish them all the best of luck with their endeavour and are looking forward to seeing the result!”

The challenge itself will see ladies climb Stob Choire Claurigh, Stob Coire an Laoigh, Sgurr Choinnich Mor, Aonach Beag, Aonach Mor, Carn Mor Dearg and Ben Nevis (7 Munros) in under 24 hours.

They plan to set off from Spean Bridge at 4.30am and finish approx. 15 – 18 hours later at the summit of Ben Nevis.

Training is underway and they have recently completed the Clisham Horseshoe, the Posties walk from Urgha to Rhenigidale, Toddun, Ben Bragar and Ben Wyvis (Garve).

To support this mighty challenge visit: website