Marina is good news for Harris economy says MSP

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the news that the Harris Marina Project has now secured all necessary funding to proceed.

The project will see two sets of pontoons constructed: one at Tarbert and the other at Scalpay’s North Harbour.

Some £1,350,000 of funding has been secured including £300,000 from the Scottish Government-administered Coastal Communities Fund and £600,000 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

Alasdair Allan has been a vocal backer of the project since its inception.

He commented: “I am absolutely delighted that the Harris marina hub project has now been able to announce they have secured all the necessary funding to begin work.

“The marina will help market the Western Isles as an attractive place for yachting and tourist activity and will bring much-needed income to the local economy.

“I would like to commend all those in Harris who have worked hard over several years to make this project a reality. I have been very happy to support the project and I look forward to visiting when it is completed.”