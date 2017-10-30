Medal ceremony for ambulance staff

At a recent ceremony held in Stornoway Town Hall Scottish Ambulance (SAS) staff received their 10year and 20 year pins with some staff receiving their long service good conduct medals.

The Queen’s representative Lord Lieutenant Donald Martin officiated over the ceremony accompanied by SAS Regional Director Milne Weir, Regional Head of Services for the Islands Andy Fuller and Area Service Manager Malcolm Macleod.

The ceremony was introduced by Mr Martin in Gaelic and completed in English which was followed by a buffet lunch for all involved.

Long Service Good Conduct medal: Mary MacMillan, Elma (Helen) MacLeod and Angus MacLeod (D A MacInnes)

20 year service pin: Derek Spark, Angus MacAskill, Elma Macleod and Angus Macleod (Mairi MacNeil, Donald A MacInnes)

10 year service pin: Donald J MacLean, Murray MacLeod, Mike Walker (Kenneth MacDonald, Iain Anderson).