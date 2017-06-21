Age Scotland have awarded a grant to Men’s Shed Stornoway, one of the newest Men’s Sheds in Scotland.

The grant of £1500 will assist the group to build a shed as a base, at Plasterfield.

Commenting on the grant, Age Scotland Chief Executive Keith Robson said: “Men’s sheds can play a huge role in reducing loneliness and isolation and the stories we hear from Shedders goes to prove just that. Age Scotland has been delighted to support and enable the development of new sheds across Scotland, doing our bit to help improve the lives of thousands of men.

“We know that you can never underestimate the value in providing a space to allow people to come together and feel welcomed.

“Age Scotland’s Community Development Team are in contact with 101 sheds in Scotland; some of these are established sheds, some are in development, some have a broader community agenda.

“We look forward to seeing how the Stornoway Men’s Shed grows with this new support and wish them well.”

Men’s Shed Stornoway, Chairman Neil MacKenzie said: “This is the first funding allocated to Men’s Shed Stornoway which was only set up six weeks ago.

“Men’s Shed has already had an impact in Plasterfield, some of us are already putting our skills to use, strimming gardens for some of the less able residents.

“The grant from Age Scotland will enable us to provide a much needed meeting place for men from all over Lewis.

“We plan to build an ‘off the grid’ shed to make it sustainable and we have a vision for 2018 to be able to purchase and site a poly tunnel.”