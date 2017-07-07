Millions to regenerate coastal communities

Projects for attracting tourists, creating new jobs and boosting economic growth in coastal communities will receive £4.3 million of Scottish Government funding.

With £300,000 earmarked for Harris Development Ltd to develop two pontoons for small boats, cruise ship tenders, yachts and cruisers.

Initiatives which have won backing include projects which will improve coastal paths, transform harbours and create new visitor attractions.

Other projects awarded funding include:

£300,000 for Dumfries and Galloway Council towards 64 miles of coastal paths at Rhins of Galloway

£237,500 for British Waterways Board towards a visitor information centre and hub at Fort Augustus

£258,190 for Dundee Heritage Trust to transform Discovery Point facilities

Nearly £200,000 for Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust for a network of 25 whale watching and heritage sites across the west coast

Talking of the funding Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “With more than 10,000 miles of stunning coastline in Scotland we need to do all we can to protect the marine environment that lives there and to help people living and working in these areas make the most of the economic opportunities on offer.

“This latest £4.3 million investment delivers on our commitment to supporting fishing and coastal communities and includes a range of exciting projects that will improve paths and facilities and create new opportunities to attract tourists.”

Gordon Macdonald, project chair of Harris Development Limited said: “The recent award of £300,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund has completed the £1.35 million funding package required to create the Harris Marina Hub, a project which is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the area through the development of marine tourism.

“The ‘hub’ will complete a chain of pontoon facilities including Stornoway, Lochmaddy, Lochboisdale and Castlebay, which will help to consolidate and enhance the reputation of the Outer Hebrides as a premium sailing and cruising destination.”