More pay and display parking in Stornoway

A new plan to cut down on the number of free parking spaces available in Stornoway town centre has been set out by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The Comhairle stated this week: “The reason for implementing the order is to provide regular and greater access for the public to shops and businesses in Stornoway Town Centre by discouraging long-stay parking within parts of Stornoway Town Centre.

“At present Pay & Display exists only in the car park at Perceval Square. The new order will allow the Fisherman’s Car Park, the parking area at the Caledonian Hotel and the parking area at the Star Inn to become Pay & Display parking places.

“Non-chargeable areas are to be retained on the peripheral areas of the town centre to be used for long- stay parking.”

Charges for the pay and display areas are:

South Beach St – Parking area adjacent to the Caledonian Hotel.

50p for up to 1 hour

£1 for up to 8 hours

£1.50 for up to 24 hours

Maximum Stay 24 hours

No return within 2 hours

South Beach St – Parking area adjacent to the Star Inn

£1 for up to 1 hour

Maximum Stay 1 hour

No return within an hour

Perceval Square Car Park (existing pay & display) and the Fisherman’s Car Park

50p for up to 1 hour

£1 for up to 2 hours

£1.50 for up to 3 hours

Maximum Stay 3 hours

No return within 2 hours

Full details of the proposals together with a map showing the areas affected can be viewed at: http://www.cnesiar.gov.uk/techservices/trafficregulation/draftorders.asp

Any person wishing to object to the proposed Order should send details in writing by email to TrafficOrder-Consultations@cne-siar.gov.uk

or in hard copy to the Chief Executive, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Council Offices, Sandwick Road, Stornoway, HS1 2BW to be received no later than 4pm, Monday 8th May 2017.

Objections should state the full name and address of the objector, matters to which they relate and the grounds on which they are made.