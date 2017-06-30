MP calls for use of local knowledge to optimise roll out of fibre broadband

Research by consumer group Which has confirmed the Western Isles was ranked in the bottom ten areas for broadband speeds.

While the Western Isles is ranked higher than Orkney, Shetland or the Highlands local MP Angus MacNeil is disappointed, but not surprised, to learn that Na h-Eileanan an Iar achieve average speeds below the UK Government’s Universal Service Obligation of 10Mbps, needed for the typical demands of a family or small business.

Mr MacNeil said: “A large number of the cases brought to me relate to difficulties accessing broadband and poor broadband speeds.

“I welcome the Scottish Government’s efforts in promoting Superfast Broadband through the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme and the commitment to deliver fibre broadband to 95% of premises by the end of this year.

“However the fact that we remain in the lowest ten places in the country for broadband speed while extremely disappointing is of no surprise to me.

“In order for remote and rural areas to benefit more fully from the installation of fibre cabinets full use must be made of local knowledge in their siting by consulting local communities and their own local engineers.”