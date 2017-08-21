MP of the year nomination

Western Isles MP, Angus MacNeil, has been nominated for the 2017 MP of the Year Award, hosted by the Patchwork Foundation and sponsored by KPMG.

The Patchwork Foundation said Mr MacNeil was nominated for his work on rural issues and his “commitment to raising constituent issues on fishing and coastguards.”

The awards ceremony will take place on November 15th in the House of Commons.

Speaking of his nomination, Mr MacNeil said: “It is a great honour to be nominated for this award especially in relation to campaigns for fishing and coastguards which are so vital for my constituents.

“Rural communities like Na h-Eileanan an Iar need strong voices at Westminster and I endeavour to represent my constituency to the best of my ability.

“Together with my SNP colleagues, I will continue to press the UK Government to support island renewables; to reinstate an Emergency Towing Vessel on the West Coast; and do more to address fuel poverty.

“Progress is now being made in the roll out of superfast broadband and mobile communications across the Isles but I will continue to seek improvements to ensure my constituents have access to the same services as everywhere else.”