MSP Finnie welcomes services funding boost

John Finnie MSP is welcoming the party’s historic deal to secure £160million of additional funds from the Scottish Government to protect local council services such as schools and social care.

For Comhairle nan Eilan Siar this could mean £1.3million.

Following discussions with Green MSPs over the draft Scottish budget, Scottish Ministers have agreed to abandon their proposed tax giveaway for higher earners and provide a total of £160million for local councils to spend on local priorities.

Highlands and Islands Green MSP John Finnie said: “Greens stand firmly with Western Isles communities and public sector workers affected by cuts and closures, and these new funds secured by Green MSPs mean we can start to repair the damage done by years of underfunding and lack of local flexibility.

“This deal means over £1.3million additional funding for local services in the Western Isles.

“This is the biggest budget concession in Holyrood’s history. Other parties effectively ruled themselves out of constructive dialogue. Green MSPs have achieved more in a single budget than the Labour Party has in a decade of opposition.

“This is, however, only the start of a journey on restoring financial powers at local level.”