MSP hails Conservative rise in Western Isles

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has welcomed the recent election results as “proof that there is only one pro-UK party that can challenge the SNP at the ballot box”.

The Scottish Conservatives saw their vote more than double in the Western Isles from 1,215 in 2015 to 2,441 on Thursday, with a vote share increase of 8.8%.

This comes as the party increased its number of MPs from one to thirteen and secured 757,949 votes across Scotland.

Donald Cameron said: “It is clear from these results that the Scottish Conservatives are on the rise in the Western Isles, securing our best General Election result there since 1970.

“Voters have spoken loudly and clearly here in the Western Isles – they don’t want a second independence referendum and Nicola Sturgeon must now listen and take it off the table.

“Our candidate Daniel McCroskrie spoke to voters from across the islands and there was a common theme that he was hearing. They are fed up with hearing about the constitution and want the SNP to get on with the day job of sorting out our education system, fixing the NHS and growing the economy.”