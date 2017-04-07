MSP in Lochmaddy to discuss new ferry

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has taken part in public meetings in North Uist to discuss plans for the new ferry which will serve Tarbert and Lochmaddy.

The meeting, held by CMAL, was also a chance to ask about plans to upgrade the piers and infrastructure at all three points of the “Uig triangle”.

The ferry is being built as part of a £97 million contract for two new ‘dual-fuel’ vessels earmarked for the Uig Triangle and the Ardrossan-Brodick routes.

Mr Allan commented: “There was a good turnout in Lochmaddy and some very searching questions about both vessel design and harbours.

“It is important to say that the new vessel will be able to operate from all three piers in their existing state, but clearly all three would benefit from investment.

“There was much discussion around the problems which Uig faces, especially in south westerly winds and about the changes which CMAL have in mind for both Tarbert and Lochmaddy.

“While these are at a very early stage of development, it was good to see the community involved before, rather than after, plans are completed.

“The new vessel, currently being built in Port Glasgow, will have significantly more capacity and power than MV Hebrides, presently serving the route.”