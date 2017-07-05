MSP raises concerns over physiotherapy provision

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has expressed his concern at physiotherapy provision in the Western Isles, following representations made to him from concerned parents.

A large number of frustrated parents and carers attended a Paediatric Physiotherapy Event at the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway last Tuesday to discuss the issue with NHS Western Isles and the Integrated Joint Board.

Mr Allan commented: “I have been contacted by a number of parents whose children have been unable to get an appointment since the retirement of the Paediatric Physiotherapist in June.

“I understand that the post has been advertised twice and that efforts continue to fill the post.

“I appreciate that the IJB and Western Isles have recognised these concerns and have confirmed they will work with both parents and carers closely on this issue.

“However, in the immediate short term, there are clearly concerns among this group of parents which need to be addressed, and I have raised these in correspondence with both boards.”