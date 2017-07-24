MSP urges locals to support ‘Frank’s Law’

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron is urging residents and organisations across the Western Isles, to take part in the consultation on a Member’s Bill proposal to implement Frank’s Law - the removal of charges for free personal care for people under 65 with life limiting conditions like dementia.

The consultation runs until early October and can be completed online.

The bill is being lodged by Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs, following a long campaign by Amanda Kopel, the wife of former footballer Frank Kopel who was diagnosed with dementia at 59 and died aged 65.

Donald Cameron MSP said: “I am delighted to support my colleague Miles Briggs and I recognise the public demand to bring about such a change to the law.

“Frank’s Law is needed as we must end the unfair age discrimination that exists for people with life limiting conditions under 65 who require to access vital free personal care.

“It could make a massive difference to families with a loved one under 65 with a condition like dementia and who might currently be struggling to afford to pay for that personal care.

“I would urge individuals and organisations across the Western Isles to make their views known during the consultation process which runs until October 6th.”

The online consultation can be accessed: here