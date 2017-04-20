MSPs call for investment in Uig pier

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan and Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes have written jointly to Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) to urge increased investment in Uig pier in the Isle of Skye.

CMAL is currently undertaking a series of public meetings regarding the design and build of the new dual fuel vessel for the Uig Triangle route, and to discuss harbour infrastructure at Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy.

Community groups and businesses have raised concerns about the pier. In past years, significant service disruption on the Uig Triangle has been attributed to the pier’s alignment.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: “It was clear to me from meeting people who attended the recent meeting held by CMAL in Lochmaddy, that there are concerns about the ability to bring vessels alongside in Uig, particularly in a south-westerly wind. This can obviously be highly disruptive to passengers coming from Uist and Harris.

“With £97 million being spent by the Scottish Government on two new duel ferries - one of which is earmarked for the Uig triangle – it makes sense that changes are made to Uig to make it more accessible.

“I am impressed by the new vessel’s design, and in particular by the fact that she is more powerful than the current vessel, MV Hebrides. However, I would urge CMAL to continue to engage with the communities about plans for improvements at Uig.”