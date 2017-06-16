Multi-million pound makeover for Lews Castle Grounds

The Stornoway Trust and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have reached an advanced stage in the preparation of tender documents for the capital works in the Castle Grounds Regeneration Project.

An Information Day and site visit for potential contractors will be held on June 29th.

The capital works will be split into two contracts, one relating to the work in the grounds and one for the restoration of buildings.

The Ground Works have an estimated value £2.7 million and includes the restoration of the former private gardens, historic features and planting schemes, drainage, works to paths, signage and new facilities.

The Building works have an estimated value of £450,000 and primarily comprise the repair and restoration of the Boatman’s Tower and the Porters Lodge.