New charity calendar showing the naked beauty of Scotland

Glenelg Football Team is launching a high quality nude charity calendar 2017 in time for Christmas!

The Football team and their supporters from one of the smallest and feistiest villages in Scotland have shown their quality in a series of photographs by renowned photographer, Kris Kesiak.

All proceeds from the calendar sales will go to the Glenelg Football Team for their home and away kits, training equipment, travel and transport.

Photographer, Kris Kesiak spent four days in Glenelg and the surrounding areas in May. The photo shoot was a stunning opportunity for the football club to profile the breathtaking historical spots and the outstanding beauty of the local landscape. Whether you like football or not you will be enchanted by the sheer beauty of Scotland. The men of Glenelg came out of their comfort zone and showed real spirit to support the local community.

In a series of ‘tongue in cheek’ poses the players and their supporters are framed by local landmarks. The photographs are in great taste and first and foremost they promote Glenelg and the Scottish Highlands - the beauty and the local economy.

Glenelg Football Team 2017 calendar was sponsored by a range of local businesses and has captured a moment in time against a backdrop of change, the contemporary wittiness of the photos and the way they frame the timeless beauty. The calendar will be promoted with a marketing campaign on television, radio, and national newspapers as well as via social media.

This charity calendar will be available to buy worldwide - online via Glenelg Team website (www.glenelgteam.com), Highland Kilt Cushions (www.highlandkiltcushions.co.uk) and from The Glenelg Inn (www.glenelg-inn.com).

Retailers - Velvet Moon & Luke and Jack in Glasgow, Waterstones across Scotland and Glenelg Village Shop. Priced at £10 per calendar (plus postage depending on region), it will make an ideal Christmas present for all!