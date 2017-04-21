New dawn for iconic Church of Scotland magazine

A new chapter has opened in the history of Life and Work, the 138-year-old magazine of the Church of Scotland.

The magazine is now available for the first time to digital subscribers, bringing the church’s magazine to a new global online audience.

The digital title, compatible across all devices, has been trialled since January with ministers and parish magazine editors, who previously received print copies, now receiving an online digital copy edition to read instead.

Following positive feedback, the title has now been launched for sale to consumers around the world via the magazine’s website and distributed via online magazine store Pocketmags.

From May 2017 It will also be available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Editor Lynne McNeil said: “This heralds the start of a new age for Life and Work and will allow the exciting and diverse contents of the magazine to be enjoyed by a wider audience, not simply within Scotland and local congregations, but around the world.”

The move to digital followed a review of the business functions of the magazine which reported to the Church’s annual business meeting, the General Assembly, in 2015 and recommended that a digital edition of the magazine be established.