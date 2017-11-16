New Iceland store - refurbishments almost complete

The extensive renovation works on the Stornoway site of the new Iceland store are almost complete.

The Cromwell Street shop is now almost fully furnished with shelving units, a new floor and roof with freezers due to arrive imminently.

The opening of the store has yet to be confirmed as staff await the arrival of final appliances.

The new store has created 32 jobs in Lewis and will be open for six days a week.

In addition to frozen and fresh goods the store will also cater for alcohol, a bakery and a number of exclusive ranges, these include sandwiches, which will only be sold by Iceland and the Blackhouse Bakery.

As Christmas approaches there will also be an extensive seasonal range in store.