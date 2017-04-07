New Post Office spot

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Howmore Post Office service to a new location and amend the opening hours of the service.

The current operator has identified an opportunity to move the service into new premises, located more centrally within the community.

In order to provide a sustainable service to our customers, it is important that the service is feasible for our operator.

The proposed new location for the branch is Stoneybridge Community Centre, Stoneybridge, Isle of South Uist, HS8 5SD.

This is 2.5 miles from the current location at Cothrom Ltd, Cothrom Community Learning & Development Centre, Ormiclate, Isle of South Uist.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the service would be available on a Wednesday afternoon between 1:30pm and 4:30pm.

This would represent a reduction of 1 hour a week and offer 3 hours of Post Office service every week.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Area Manager said: “We believe that the move and reduction of opening hours is the best possible solution to allow us to maintain a Post Office service in the longer term.

He added: “We are confident that the proposed service at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on 19 May 2017.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 67947099.